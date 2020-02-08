Husband of Eastvale Mother Killed in Corona Hit-and-Run Speaks Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Family members are still coming to grips with the sudden loss of a mother of eight and Navy veteran who was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Corona that police blame on an 85-year-old driver.

Brenda Jean Richardson, 48, of Eastvale died Thursday from injuries she suffered in Wednesday night's collision between a motorcycle she was riding and a Lexus sedan at River Road and Kalus Avenue, according to authorities and loved ones.

She left behind a husband and their eight children, as well as a son-in-law and future daughter-in-law.

Her husband, Rod Richardson, personally tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved in the deadly hit-and-run on Friday afternoon and notified police, leading to the arrest of 85-year-old Tashiro Isa on suspicion of hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter.

The elderly suspect lived just a few hundred feet from the crash scene, which was marked with a growing memorial of candles and flowers on Saturday.

Isa made a left turn into the path of Brenda Richardson's motorcycle, Corona Police Department officials said.

"My wife hit his car, flew 30 feet over his car, landed on the ground and died," Rod Richardson said.

"She's a Navy veteran. She's been with the V.A. for over 22 years. She has over 25 years of government service and she's touched people all over the country," he said.

"We have eight kids together and they love her to death," the husband said.

Rod Richardson, a former police officer, set out to find the car that killed his wife in the days following the collision. He succeeded on Friday, when he spotted a white Lexus ES330 with damage consistent with the crash on its passenger side.

"I came around the corner... My heart dropped. I'm like, 'That’s that car.'"

He immediately contacted the police, who interviewed and then arrested Isa in connection with the deadly hit-and-run.

The husband said his primary goal in looking for the hit-and-run driver was to provide his children with closure.

Information regarding Tashiros' bail and initial court appearance was not available Saturday.

A fund to help the Richardson family established online had raised more than $6,000 Saturday.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to contact Corona police Officer Jason Gardner at 951-817-5784, or by email at Jason.Gardner@CoronaCA.gov.