Jessica Makes Sweet and Salty Popcorn Balls

February 8, 2020
It’s Oscar season, and Jessica thought it would be fun to make a special treat for her son Levi’s movie night.

Her sweet and salty brown butter popcorn balls are fun and easy to make.

This snack may be messy to make, but they are oh, so good.

Will Levi enjoy eating them while watching “Home Alone?”

Watch the video below to find out!

Sweet and Salty Popcorn Balls

Ingredients

  • ½ cup of butter
  • 2 tablespoons of avocado oil
  • Bag of mini marshmallows
  • ¼ cup of popcorn kernels
  • Handful of potato chips
  • Handful of pretzels
  • Handful of cashews
  • Salt

Instructions

  1.  Melt butter on medium heat for 5 to 8 minutes until the butter becomes golden brown. Keep stirring and don’t walk away.
  2. Add the bag of marshmallows and stir until melted.
  3. Cook ¼ cup of popcorn kernels with avocado oil in a pot on medium heat and cover. Shake with lid on every 30 seconds so kernels don’t burn.
  4.  Add marshmallow butter mixture to popcorn then add potato chips, pretzels, cashews, sprinkle of salt and form into balls
  5. Enjoy and happy Oscar viewing!
