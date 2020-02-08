Jessica’s Festive and Easy Seafood Platter, Perfect for an Oscar Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica usually works on Oscar Sunday, when she gets to interview stars on the red carpet, but she has some quick ideas for throwing a fun viewing party.

She made an easy seafood platter that includes shrimp and mini crap cakes. Plus, she brought out some typical movie and party treats to help celebrate your favorite films.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 57.

Jessica’s Seafood Platter

Ingredients

1 pound medium or large shrimp with shell on

½ pound of real lump crab meat

Lemon

Orange

2 cloves of garlic

2 bay leaves

½ red pepper, diced

2 stalks of celery

1 shallot, diced

Mayonnaise

Dijon mustard

Worcestershire sauce

Louisiana hot sauce

2 teaspoons of old bay seasoning

2 tablespoons of fresh parsley

¼ cup of mixture of Panko and bread crumbs

½ cup breadcrumbs to coat crab cakes

Egg

Avocado oil

Fresh dill

Ketchup

Horseradish

Grainy mustard

Capers

Fresh Dill

Instructions

Bring a pot of water to a boil and add a few slices of lemon, a few slices of orange, 2 cloves garlic, 2 bay leaves, shrimp and cook until shrimp turn pink, 2 to 3 minutes. Let cool. Sauté red pepper, celery and shallot with a drizzle of avocado oil until softened. Pour veggies in a bowl. Add old bay seasoning, crab meat, mayo, Dijon mustard, few dashes of Worcestershire sauce, few dashes of Louisiana hot sauce, fresh parsley, bread crumbs, zest of a lemon and whisked egg and mix with a fork. Form crab mixture into mini crab cakes. Coat the crab cakes in the remaining ½ cup breadcrumbs. Pop in refrigerator for 30 mins. Drizzle a pan with olive oil and cook crab cakes on each side until browned and crisp. While the crab cakes are cooking, make the sauces: For the cocktail sauce, combine ½ cup ketchup, 2 tablespoons horseradish, dashes of Louisiana hot sauce and squeeze of lemon. For remoulade, combine 3 tablespoons of mayo, 3 tablespoons of ketchup, 1 1/2 tablespoon of grainy mustard, a few dashes of Louisiana hot sauce and 2 tablespoons of capers Place shrimp and crab cakes on platter and garnish with fresh dill and parsley. Enjoy!