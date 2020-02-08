Mountain Lion Captured in Simi Valley, Relocated

Officials captured and relocated a mountain lion that was spotted sauntering through a Simi Valley neighborhood Saturday morning and afternoon, authorities said.

The 90-pounds cat garnered attention in the southwest portion of the city Saturday morning, drawing a response from the Simi Valley Police Department and the California Department of Fish and Game.

The lion was reported to be roaming the area south of Bennett Street, north of Stonebrook Street, east of Sinaloa Road and west of First Street, police said in a written statement.

Police advised area residents to keep small animals and children indoors while the search was ongoing and not to approach the lion.

The animal was found and tranquilized about 1 p.m., officials said. It was expected to be relocated to a more suitable habitat.