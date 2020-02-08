Play KTLA Weekend Bingo!

You’ve seen it at Oscar Parties and Super Bowl celebrations, and now you can play BINGO with your fellow KTLA Weekend Morning Watchers!

Look for those quirky KTLA Weekend Morning News moments with one of the BINGO cards linked below. Then watch and play on Oscar Sunday morning, February 9th, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Choose one card HERE

Or play with friends! Download all 30 cards HERE

Thanks to MyFreeBingoCards.com for the great cards!

KEY

“Let’s talk weather”: One of Liberté’s favorite sayings

Tech glitch: You know it when you see it

Mester outfit inquiry: Mark asks about someone’s outfit

Someone learns a new word: Learning is a lifelong process

Bicker to break: The team is so excited by a topic, we fade to commercial while they chat

Almost inappropriate: Someone almost says something naughty but carefully avoids it, as always (!!!)

Dad joke: The best kind of joke on a weekend morning

Family story time: Will it be Mama Chan, Dr. Kermit, or someone else?

Staff appearance: A member of the KTLA Family makes an appearance

Kid on set: Our favorite visitors

“Weather-wise”: Liberté is full of sayings

Matching outfits: They can’t help but coordinate!

Breakfast spot referral: That news story is interesting but is there a breakfast burrito spot nearby?

Milk chat: Oat milk? Almond? What’s in our coffee today?

Airborne food: Someone tosses some food and (hopefully) someone catches it

Script struggle: A big stumble over a word or sentence

Writer shout-out: A thank you for great writing

8:38 Stretch Guest: a special guest appearance during the 8:38 Stretch

Someone you know on TV!: You or a friend are featured in a Hi5, Stretch, or Talk to Us

Wardrobe malfunction: Sometimes clothes don’t cooperate

Throwback photo: Someone whips out an older photo during the show

Movie reference: Will it be something from the ’90s, ’80s, or ’50s? Bonus points if more than one person knows the film!

Friends in the field: Reporter runs into a KTLA friend in the field

Newsroom shot: Any shot of the newsroom or “Flash Cam”

Free square: “I digress…”