Police Investigating After 2 Men Wounded in Long Beach Shooting

Posted 8:08 AM, February 8, 2020, by , Updated at 08:49AM, February 8, 2020

Two men were wounded in a shooting in Long Beach late Friday night, Long Beach Police Department officials said.

The shooting was reported about 10:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of 16th Street, according to Long Beach police Lt. James Richardson.

Officers responded to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper torsos, the lieutenant said.

Both victims were taken to hospitals, one of them in critical condition, police said.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Investigators believe it may have been gang-related, according to Richardson.

Police said there were male suspects being sought in connection with the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation and no further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Lucas DerMugrdechian contributed to this report.

