Rainy Red Carpet Forecasted for Sunday's Oscars in Hollywood

Rain is expected to make an unwelcome appearance on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday.

About a tenth of an inch is forecast to fall over the Los Angeles area, including Hollywood, where the Academy Awards will be presented at the Dolby Theatre.

“We’re not expecting it to be particularly heavy,” said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “It’s just coming at the wrong time.”

The morning will start off with the possibility of light rain, and the chances will increase as the day goes on, she said. By the evening, when the awards start, there will be a 60% to 70% chance of showers.

