Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” /// Saturday, February 8th, 2020

Happy Saturday! It's Academy Awards Weekend! We can see FOR FREE the costumes nominated for an Oscar, plus there are many Black History Month activities and events.

So, let me suggest you watch the SATURDAY "GAYLE ON THE GO!" report that was on the KTLA SATURDAY MORNING NEWS, THEN SCROLL DOWN THIS PAGE FOR THE LONG LIST OF INTERESTING PEOPLE, PLACES, AND ACTIVITIES. The list is long! Enjoy!

Free!

Academy Award Nominated Costumes

28th Annual Exhibition Art of Motion Picture Picture Costume Design

FIDM Museum & Galleries

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90015

fidmmuseum.org

This “eye popping” exhibition in downtown Los Angeles at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising is free! Among the more than 100 costumes from 30 movies are the costumes from the five movies nominated for Academy Awards:

“The Irishman” by Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

“Jojo Rabbit” by Mayes C. Rubeo

“Joker” by Mark Bridges

“Little Women” by Jacqueline Durran

“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” by Arianne Phillips

This major exhibition is the only one of its kind in the world that pays homage each year to the creativity of the costume designer for film with a museum show of outstanding costumes and Oscar® nominated designs.

This spectacular exhibit is FREE!

AND, once you have completed your tour, please be sure to stop by the FIDM Museum & Galleries Gift Shop (http://thefidmmuseumstore.org/home) to purchase a spectacular souvenir item connected to the movie costume exhibition!

Free!

“Hidden Figure” Black History Month

U.S. Navy Sailor Doris “Dorie” Miller

Pearl Harbor Hero

Navy Cross Recipient

“Fighting on the Home Front”

Heroes Hall OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com/event

It’s BLACK HISTORY MONTH. Learn about “Hidden Figure” U.S. Navy Sailor Doris “Dorie” Miller in the Heroes Hall exhibition “Fighting on the Home Front.”

His heroic acts during the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7th, 1941, re-enacted by actor Cuba Gooding Jr. in the 2001 movie “Pearl Harbor” garnered the sailor the Navy Cross. He was the first African American to receive the special medal and special recognition.

Last month the U.S. Navy announced that a U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier will be named after him. The first aircraft carrier in history named for a sailor and for an African American.

This exhibition is free at the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa.

Free!

“Hidden Location” : Black History Month

39th Annual Black Doll Show: Psychedollia

William Grant Still Arts Center

2520 South West View Street

Los Angeles

323 734 1165

wgsac.wordpress.com

Artists Adah Glenn and Patricia Shivers are among more than a dozen artists who have created special Black for the “39th Annual Black Doll Show: Psychedollia” at the William Grant Stills Arts Center in South Los Angeles, the longest running display of Black dolls in Los Angeles.

The Black Doll Show at The William Grant Still Arts Center was started in 1980 by the Friends of William Grant Still Arts Center, with artist Cecil Fergerson as its first curator. Inspired by the “Black Doll Test” conducted in the 1940s by pioneering psychologists Mamie and Kenneth Clark that concluded that many African-American children preferred playing with white dolls over black dolls, The Black Doll Show at the Center is the longest-running display of black dolls in Los Angeles. Collectors and doll artists return time and time again to offer dolls from their collections that fit with the year’s theme. At its root, it is a time for community to come together to celebrate the collections and contributions each individual has made to doll making and collecting over the years.

“Hidden Location” : Black History Month Celebration

Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park

Palmer Avenue

Earlimart

661 849 3433

friendsofallensworth.com

parks.ca.gov

Allensworth Black History Month Celebration

February 8, 2020

10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Join the Friends of Allensworth as they continue to preserve Black History in Allensworth. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with docents dressed in period attire and go on self-paced tours of the park’s historic buildings.

Founded in 1908, Allensworth is an all African American town, a development represented the culmination of years of planning by its founder and namesake, Colonel Allen Allensworth. Colonel Allensworth served in the United States Navy during the Civil War, operated two restaurants, was an ordained minister, and served as the chaplain of the 24th Infantry until his retirement in 1906. When he retired, Colonel Allensworth was the highest ranking African American officer in the U.S. Army.

With 22 house museums available to the viewing public, Allensworth offers the chance to see a turn-of-the-century town in its heyday. The town has all of the features common to rural America, including a church, school, library, hotel and general store. Aside from visiting the historic buildings and interpretive activities, visitors see a working blacksmith shop and candle making demonstrations. Families will also enjoy a children’s game area at the State Historic Park.

Free!

Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

213 403 3000

Annenbergphotospace.org

Curated by Vanity Fair’s creative development editor David Friend, and the magazine’s former director of photography Susan White, “Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling” features photographic portraiture and multimedia installations that capture the magic and glamour of the film and television industry’s major players from the last four decades. The exhibition is a look at the Hollywood stars, the parties, and the powerbrokers through the distinctive lens of Vanity Fair – the most widely celebrated journalistic arbiter of Hollywood power and personality.

With 130 photographs and more than 50 photographers, “Hollywood Calling” will showcase Vanity Fair’s vaunted portraitists, including the magazine’s principal photographer, Annie Leibovitz, as well as Jonathan Becker, Harry Benson, Cass Bird, Ethan James Green, Horst P. Horst, Helmut Newton, Michael O’Neill, Herb Ritts, Collier Schorr, Firooz Zahedi, and dozens more.

Also, the show displays every Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue cover and portfolio, as well as photos from the annual Vanity Fair party on Oscar night. Finally, visitors to the exhibit will get an exclusive look at the documentary on the making of the 2020 Hollywood Issue, which takes you behind-the-scenes to see how established and up-and-coming stars get picked for the cover. It is a first-ever glimpse at the process, seen through the eyes of the photographer and the editors, finishing up with a visit to the set to watch it all come together.

L.A. Art Show

South Hall

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

310 822 9145

laartshow.com

At the Los Angeles Convention Center, you will find the L.A. Art Show, the largest art fair on the West coast. It occupies 200-thousand square feet, contains 120 art galleries representing 18-countries! The laartshow.com website says today’s schedule of events begin at 11am!

Valentine’s Day Cocktail Cruise Aboard the “Sir Winston” Dining Yacht

Harbor Breeze Cruises

100 Aquarium Way, Dock #2

Long Beach

562 983 6880

https://www.california-dinner-cruises.com/sir-winston/

If you want to do something DIFFERENT, something beyond candy and flowers for Valentine’s Day, how about a “Valentine’s Cocktail Cruise with LIVE entertainment. This age 21-and-over event features a champagne and rose greeting, live Jazz Band, live D.J., lots of appetizers, dessert, and photo booth.

Gray Whale Watching

Captain Dan Salas

Harbor Breeze Cruises

100 Aquarium way, Dock #2

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 983-6880

http://www.2SeeWhales.com

Gray Whale Watching

Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching

24440 Dana Point Harbor Drive

Dana Point

949 577 8154

DolphinSafari.com

The Gray Whale Migration season is underway! We can see it right off the California coast! As the Alaskan waters begin to freeze over their food supply migrates to warmer climates these large marine animals also begin their trip to warmer tropical climates. During this migration trip the Gray Whale travels at an average speed of around 5 mph for two to three months until it reaches its destination in the warm waters of Mexico.

Harbor Breeze Cruises in Long Beach and Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Tours in Dana Point offer whale watching tours. For ticket information go to 2seewhales.com for Harbor Breeze Cruises information and dolphinsafari.com for Captain Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Watching information.

53rd California International Antiquarian Book Fair

Pasadena Convention Center

300 East Green Street

Pasadena

415 919 9220

cabookfair.com

Hundreds of booksellers are waiting for you in Pasadena at the 53rd Annual Antiquarian Book Fair. Visitors have the opportunity to see, learn about, and purchase the finest in rare and valuable books, manuscripts, autographs, graphics, photographs, and more.

According to the website cabookfair.com, doors open this morning at 11am.

“Hidden Information” : Black History Month

Living the California Dream: African American Leisure Sites During the Jim Crow Era by Alison Rose Jefferson

Meet the Author & Book Signing:

Oakland African American Museum and Library

559 14th Street

Oakland

510 637 0200

https://oaklandlibrary.org/events/african-american-museum-library-oakland/living-california-dream-african-american-leisure-site

Join the “Meet the Author” session to journey with historian and heritage conservation consultant Alison R. Jefferson, Ph.D., in a power point presentation based on her new book, “Living the California Dream: African American Leisure Sites during the Jim Crow Era.”

A question and answer period, book signing, and light refreshments follow the presentation.

“Hidden Figures: Carl Jones & T.J. Walker” : Black History Month

Free!

Cross Colours: Black Fashion in the 20th Century

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

Lead actor Will Smith wore bold colors and geometric looks of CROSS COLOURS on the hit television show “THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL AIR. We saw the unique street wear on the 2019 Grammys worn by Cardi B and Bruno Mars. Talk Show Host Wendy Williams wore CROSS COLOURS this month on her “Wendy Williams” Talk Show.

The hugely popular brand was designed by the Los Angeles based urban apparel line Cross Colors and African American owners Carl Jones and T.J. Walker. This is the first exhibition to examine their groundbreaking work!

The California African American Museum -- Cross Colours: Black Fashion in the 20th Century -- exhibition is free!

“Hidden Figure: Timothy Washington” : Black History Month

Free!

Timothy Washington: Citizen/Ship

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

Also at the California African American Museum CITIZEN/SHIP by Los Angeles based artist Timothy Washington. His creativity speaks to both the positive and negative aspects of American culture.

-0-

“Hidden Figure: Betye Saar” : Black History Month

Betye Saar: Call and Response

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

5905 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.lacma.org

At the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, learn about the woman described as a legend in the world of contemporary art! Los Angeles artist Betye Saar, known for her work in the medium of assemblage, has a new exhibition entitled “Call and Response.” This is the first exhibition at a California museum to explore Saar’s entire career and the first anywhere to focus on her sketchbooks.

*Esther Williams: The Swimming Queen of the Silver Screen

*Elizabeth Turk: Tipping Point

*Wrigley’s Catalina: A Centennial Celebration

*The History of Catalina Island

Catalina Island Museum

217 Metropole Avenue

Avalon

310-510-2414

CatalinaMuseum.org

At the Catalina Island Museum, find four important exhibitions:

1)Esther Williams: The Swimming Queen of the Silver Screen: Esther Williams dazzled movie audiences around the world in her aqua-musical films. This exhibition chronicles Williams’ life from humble beginnings to her success as a champion athlete, a major Hollywood celebrity and an entrepreneur. Imagery from Jupiter’s Darling filmed on the island will be highlighted in this exhibition which also includes movie memorabilia, costumes, photographs and never-before-seen personal home movies.

2)Elizabeth Turk: Tipping Point: MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship Awardee Elizabeth Turk began working on the Tipping Point exhibition in the Fall of 2018 during a month-long open studio/live exhibition with Tyler Stallings at Orange Coast College. Highlighting various attributes of this continent's birds, Turk developed an alphabet of symbols. Using these unique symbols, she explores the greater concept – Extinction. The sound columns - "Echoes of Extinction" - juxtapose the ephemeral with the eternal. Inspired by recordings of extinct birds (cataloged by the Ornithology Lab at Cornell University) Turk created evocative sculptural forms. The metal maze laced with imagery cut to create beautiful interactive moments.

3)The History of Catalina Island: This special exhibition commemorates William Wrigley Jr. and the execution of his vision for Catalina Island - especially during his first year of ownership: 1919. From selling lots to residents, building new homes, shops, hotels, infrastructure and utilities, to improving industry such as mining, production of furniture and building supplies to transportation, the addition of a professional sports team and more, Wrigley’s achievements exemplify his devotion to Catalina Island, its residents and visitors. The exhibition reveals his remarkable and ambitious plan using photographs, letters, original documents, plans, blueprints, maps, steamship artifacts, advertisements,

tools and objects relating to the various projects and industries. The exhibition also offers patrons a rare angle from the inside of the operation, infused with Wrigley’s energy, integrity, and unique jovial spirit. A number of items, such as the Wrigley family Bible, have never before been exhibited.

4)The History of Catalina Island: From the island's discovery some 8,000 years ago to William Wrigley's purchase of the island and the rise of Avalon as Hollywood's favorite vacation spot, Catalina Island has a history that is rich in events and personalities, including the island's connection to the Chicago Cubs, its role in World War II, and much more. For the first time, the history of Santa Catalina is told in detail. Designed specifically to accommodate the hundreds of artifacts and photographs in the Catalina Island Museum's archive, the William Wrigley Jr. Gallery permanently exhibits Catalina Island's unique history.

9th Annual African-American Art Festival

STAR Eco Station

10101 Jefferson Boulevard

Culver City, CA 90232

The 19th Annual African-American Art Festival is happening on Saturday, February 8th from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. This free, outdoor festival features live entertainment, children’s art exhibits, African drumming and dancing, games, local vendors, and more. Tours of the STAR Eco Station are available for a fee (adults $8; seniors $7; and children 16 and under $6).

“Hidden Entertainment” : Black History Month

Separate Cinema Archive Produced by The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art

*”The Wiz”

*”Do the Right Thing”

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza’s Cinemark Theater

4020 Marlton Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90008

323 296 1005

http://www.cinemark.com/southern-california/baldwin-hills-crenshaw-plaza-15-and-xd

lucasmuseum.org

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, currently under construction in Los Angeles’s Exposition Park, is thrilled to announce its recent acquisition of the Separate Cinema Archive, which documents African American cinema history from 1904 to 2019. Encompassing more than 37,000 rare items, the archive includes a major selection of original film posters, lobby cards, film stills, publicity material, scripts, an extensive reference library, and more. As one of the premier narrative art forms of the 20th and 21st centuries, film and the filmmaking process are central to the Lucas Museum mission. The Separate Cinema Archive allows the museum to present a more inclusive history about the making and selling of feature films. The Separate Cinema Archive is an important addition to the museum’s growing collection of narrative art, which includes paintings, illustration, comics, photography, film-related works, and more.

For Black History Month, the Lucas Museum is partnering with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) to present a day of film on Feb. 8, 2020, in South L.A. featuring two Oscar-nominated movies—a family-friendly matinee screening of The Wiz (1978) and an evening screening of Do the Right Thing (1989) followed by a conversation with author, scholar, and Turner Classic Movies host Jacqueline Stewart. This Black History Month program explores how filmmakers engage with issues of race within the narrative of the “American dream.”

The NEW American Cancer Society Discovery Shop

5 Points Plaza

18597 Main Street

Huntington Beach

1-714-375-1737

Don’t call this a thrift shop! Call it an upscale retail outlet of donated quality items available for not a lot of money. This is the brand new American Cancer Society Discovery Shop in Huntington Beach.

Proceeds from the sales at this beautiful and well stocked shop allows the American Cancer Society to pay for research and the care of families coping with cancer. The Huntington Beach store is open seven days a week.

New to Neon: Keeping the Craft Aglow

Neon Totem: Converging Cultures & Tradition

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Avenue

Glendale, CA 91204

Join neon artist David Svenson for a slideshow presentation about the process to create a neon totem pole that fused different artistic disciplines, cultures, and traditional Tlingit totem carving to honor the legacy of the Pilchuck Glass School founders. Afterwards, we invite you to a screening of "Legacy: The Pilchuck Founders Totem Pole" in MONA's classroom. Free with the price of admission. MONA members are always free!

ABOUT THE FILM:

"Legacy: The Pilchuck Founders Totem Pole" documents the blending of cultures and disciplines through the intersection of neon, glass-blowing, and traditional Totem carving. Historically, totem poles tell an ancestral story or honor someone. Initiated by David Svenson in 2001, a commemorative totem pole with neon was installed to honor the three visionaries that founded the Pilchuck Glass School thirty years prior. Svenson, along with glass artist Preston Singletary, collaborated with four Native carvers to create the totem design. Witness the artistic process of fusing traditional and contemporary art through this unique project that still stands at the Pilchuck Glass School campus.

Run Time: 45 Minutes

ABOUT THE ARTIST:

DAVID SVENSON has been incorporating neon in his sculptural work since the 1980s. Growing up near classic Route 66 neon signage and witnessing the Aurora Borealis in his teens set David on the path of light. Aside from working in his studio, David teaches at the Museum of Neon Art and has taught at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, at Pilchuck Glass School, Washington State, Corning Museum of Glass, and Urban Glass, as well as teaching workshops internationally. He is an active board member of MONA and works with a team of Alaska Native totem carvers on large commissions.

Extended Through March 1, 2020!

Apollo: One Giant Leap for Mankind

Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

1800 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

http://www.nixonlibrary.gov

“Apollo: One Giant Leap for Mankind” This will be at the Nixon Presidential Library and Museum for a while longer. This Yorba Linda exhibition has been extended. The interactive special exhibit celebrating the 50 Anniversary of the historic Moon landing will available to visitors now through March 1st.

The Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum celebrates the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing, with this special exhibition in the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. It’s an all-new interactive special exhibit, Apollo 11: One Giant Leap for Mankind.

The exhibit is now open and runs through January 12, 2020.

On July 20, 1969, the eyes of the world watched as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon. Just minutes after landing they received a call from President Richard Nixon in the Oval Office, with congratulations on behalf of the American people. Three days later, President Nixon personally greeted the three astronauts at the splashdown site in the Pacific Ocean, aboard the U.S.S. Hornet.

Museum-goers take a thrill ride through the Space Race of the 1950s and 1960s, President Kennedy’s famous challenge to go to the moon, and the scientific and technological advancements that were developed —many in Southern California— to ensure success and survival on this inspirational mission.

The exhibit’s originally-created, 360-degree virtual reality experience transports visitors to the lunar surface on July 20, 1969, to see and hear Neil Armstrong’s “one giant leap for mankind.”

Free Admission Policy!

Museum of Contemporary Art

250 South Grand Avenue

152 North Central Avenue

Downtown Los Angeles

http://www.MOCA.org

No money? No problems! The revered downtown art museum is completely free starting January 11th, 2020 thanks to a $10 million gift from Board of Trustees President Carolyn Clark Powers.

The museum announced the move last May when Executive Director Klaus Bisenbach highlighted the increased accessibility the gift allows. The gift funds the first five years of free admission, and supplements the museum’s $136 million endowment.

Flight Path Museum & Learning Center

6661 West Imperial Highway

Los Angeles

424 646 7284

flightpathmuseum.org

The FLIGHT PATH MUSEUM AND LEARNING CENTER, the only commercial aviation museum with one of the largest collections of vintage airline uniforms located on the tarmac at LAX, the second busiest airport in the country! This unique facility honors aviation pioneers, recognizes the economic importance of aviation and aerospace to Southern California, and provides scholarships to encourage youngsters to pursue education and careers in aviation-related fields.

The Proud Bird

11022 Aviation Boulevard

Los Angeles

310-670-3093

TheProudBird.com

http://www.theproudbird.com

According to Eater Los Angeles, “…Aviation geeks are going to love THE PROUD BIRD, a rethought new food hall concept situated right off the LAX runway. The rather historic restaurant has actually been around since 1967, but on the 50 year anniversary of its arrival has finally completed the overhaul of its once-staid look.

Now The Proud Bird is back and brighter than ever, featuring an airy new setup complete with floating planes overhead, a casual food lineup, and lots of room to watch the comings and goings of the airport nearby.

F-117 Stealth Fighter

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

Reaganfoundation.org

“Operation Nighthawk Landing” project, a Reagan Foundation & Institute and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® joint effort, has brought an F-117 Nighthawk Stealth Fighter to the Reagan Museum for permanent exhibition. Made possible by a loan from the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, the F-117 placed on display will serve as a visible reminder to the Library’s near half-million annual visitors of President Reagan's commitment to the rebuilding of the U.S. military through his “Peace through Strength” program. The F-117 Nighthawk, Tail #803, nicknamed “Unexpected Guest,” flew more combat sorties (78) than all other F-117s combined. The aircraft entered service in May 1984, during President Reagan’s administration.

“The Reagan Library will now be one of two places in the nation where the general public can visit an F-117 Stealth Fighter on permanent display,” said John Heubusch executive director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. “We are deeply grateful to Lockheed Martin for their outstanding assistance in restoring the aircraft for such a meaningful display and to the U.S. Air Force for making it possible for the Reagan Library to exhibit the plane for millions of visitors to enjoy for years to come.”

The F-117 Nighthawk was the world’s first operational stealth aircraft. Between 1981 and 2008, Lockheed Martin produced 59 operational F-117s and five developmental prototypes, but the aircraft weren’t publicly acknowledged until 1988. Known as “stealth fighters,” the F-117’s angular shape was designed to reflect radar waves and was bolstered by the use of a radar-absorbing materials. Because the aircraft was only expected to operate at night, it was painted black to make it more difficult to discern against the night sky.

The F-117 Nighthawk will be going on public display at the Reagan Library beginning December 7, 2019, at an official ribbon-cutting ceremony during the Reagan Foundation and Institute’s annual Reagan National Defense Forum. The jet will be located outdoors near the Library’s F-14 aircraft, situated on the west side of the Library’s property and clearly visible from inside the Library’s famous auditorium.

Egypt’s Lost Cities

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

Reaganfoundation.org

At the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum we will find more than two-hundred priceless artifacts preserved under the silt and sand of the Nile are on display at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. This is “Egypt’s Lost Cities” discovered by underwater archeologist Franck Goddio in 2000.

Archeologist Goddio says many of these artifacts have never been seen before.

Closing Sunday, February 16th, 2020

Shirin Neshat I Will Greet The Sun Again

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

Originated by The Broad, Shirin Neshat: I Will Greet the Sun Again is the largest exhibition to date of internationally acclaimed artist Shirin Neshat’s approximately 30-year career. Taking its title from a poem by Iranian poet Forugh Farrokhzad, the exhibition (which presents approximately 230 photographs and eight video works) offers a rare glimpse into the evolution of Neshat’s artistic journey as she explores topics of exile, displacement, and identity with beauty, dynamic formal invention, and poetic grace.

Beginning with her early photograph series, Women of Allah, the exhibition also features iconic video works such as Rapture, Turbulent, and Passage, monumental photography installations including The Book of Kings and The Home of My Eyes, and Land of Dreams, a new, ambitious work encompassing a body of photographs and two immersive videos that will make its global debut in the exhibition.

Closing March 1st, 2020

Sneakertopia

HHLA (Formerly The Promenade at Howard Hughes)

6081 Center Drive, Suite 222

Westchester

Sneakertopia.com

Imagine entering a huge sneaker closet, containing dozens of the most famous sneakers to date. Sneakertopia, a new pop-up sneaker museum, is the closest thing to it, celebrating sneaker culture through art, history, music, and design.

Taking place inside HHLA (formerly The Promenade at Howard Hughes), the vast 15,000-square-foot exhibit serves as an indoor playground equipped with exclusive and rare sneakers, massive, interactive galleries, and endless photo opps. From Wu-Tang Clan dunks signed by Ol’ Dirty Bastard to Kobe Bryant’s UNDFTD 4’s (debuted at a Lakers game) to kicks via Rihanna and Nipsey Hussle (the epic Puma collab) to murals and street art, wherever your eyes land, this is a story of “creativity, expression and innovation” through a sneakers lens.

Arthur Beaumont: Art of the Sea

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

Bowers.org

At the Bowers Museum, ARTHUR BEAUMONT: ART OF THE SEA. The exhibition of watercolors by the artist captures the grandeur of the sea and the vessels that sail on it. Beaumont created an artistic record of the accomplishments of the U.S. Navy. He was named artist laureate of the U.S. Fleet.

Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Collection Exhibition

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

Petersen.org

There’s automotive art at the new exhibition RECLAIMED RUST: THE JAMES HETFIELD COLLECTION. Best known as a co-founder, songwriter, singer, and guitarist for the heavy metal band Metallica, James Hetfield has also gained recognition in the automotive world for his unique collection of vehicles. For the first time, all 10 of Hetfield’s custom creations are on display in one rocking exhibition.

Chip Ganassi Racing: Fast Tracks to Success

Charles Nearburg Family Gallery

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Petersen.org/Ganassi

There is a new exhibition at the Petersen Automotive Museum. CHIP GANASSI RACING: FAST Among the ten Ganassi cars here, the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans winning Ford GT and more.

Regardless of the form of competition, it would be difficult to describe Chip Ganassi Racing without using superlatives. It is the only team to win the Indianapolis 500 (four times), the Brickyard 400, the Rolex 24-Hours of Daytona (seven times), the 12 Hours of Sebring, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the last victory especially meaningful because the team won with the newest Ford mid-engine GT, marking the 50th anniversary of Ford’s first Le Mans win. Adding to the prestige, it is also the only team to win the 24 Hours of Daytona three consecutive times and the only team owner to win the Rolex 24, the Daytona 500, the Indy 500, and the Brickyard 400 in one twelve-month span.

Today the Ganassi Racing teams are comprised of two cars in each of four series: NTT IndyCar, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and FIA World Endurance Championship. In 2012 Ganassi was ranked 17th among the "50 most influential people in the Auto Industry" by Complex Magazine. Vital partnerships with Credit One Bank, Monster Energy, Cessna, and others attest to the high profile success of the Duquesne University graduate. Raw numbers do not tell the entire story, but a record of 16 championships and 200 outright victories in events that span the spectrum of motorsports speaks to what can be achieved with skill, perseverance and team founder Chip Ganassi’s organizational talent.

Learn more about the long list of Chip Ganassi historic racing victories and vehicles at the Petersen Automotive Museum, open seven days a week.

“Alternating Currents: The Rise and Fall of Electric Vehicles ”

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

http://www.Petersen.org/alternating-currents

At the Petersen Automotive Museum, we learn interest in electric vehicles dates back to…the 1900s!

Wow! Who knew? We can learn about the 1915 Detroit Electric as well as what led to the decline and the current renewed interest in electric vehicles at the Petersen Automotive Museum exhibit “ALTERNATING CURRENTS: THE RISE AND FALL OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES.

Building an Electric Future: The Technology of Today for the Vehicles of Tomorrow.

Production Gallery

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

https://www.petersen.org/volkswagen

Throughout much of its 80+ year history, Volkswagen has exerted a profound influence on both the automotive industry and car culture. Its Beetle brought affordable mobility to tens of millions, and its utilitarian Transporter became an unwitting icon for an entire generation, representing freedom, pleasure and pacifism. As the world’s most prolific car maker, VW stands to alter the automotive landscape yet again by building only electric cars by 2026, an initiative that begins in earnest with the introduction of its electric “I.D.” model in 2019.

Through experiences both physical and virtual, visitors will come to learn how MEB-based vehicles were conceived, the variety of models that will be built, the uniquely flexible nature of the platform, and how the cars will be assembled. The exhibition will explore what it takes to strategize, design, test, construct, and utilize the products of an electrified automotive future.

Disruptors

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

Petersen.org

Having adopted the fundamental principles of reductionism, designer Rem D Koolhaas and industrial designer Joey Ruiter apply a minimalist approach to the look of conventional objects in independently conceived, yet complementary ways. Both Koolhaas and Ruiter share a self-imposed mandate to strip all expectation of conformity from products ranging in scope from footwear and furniture to automobiles and motorcycles. Yet while their goals are shared, they pursue them through their own respective companies, United Nude and J. Ruiter.

Seizing an opportunity to create (and then cater to) a growing demand among enlightened, progressive consumers for the sophistication of simplicity, Koolhaas and Ruiter have eschewed a traditional design approach and in doing so left themselves free to mold familiar objects in unexpected ways. A happy byproduct of such a practice, their simple designs also obviate many of the production problems that one would expect to encounter had the objects been more traditionally complex.

Together, Koolhaas and Ruiter jointly expose the barriers posed by currently accepted manufacturing methods, which have resulted from binary conceptualizations of production (form versus function), costs (time versus money), and resources (labor versus materials). By eliminating gratuitous complexity, they have imbued their creations with a technical sophistication that could not have been achieved otherwise. Deliberately titled Disruptors, the Petersen Automotive Museum exhibition presents the works of two designers whose markedly different approaches upend the norm by superimposing technology and art on one another.

*Hollywood Dream Machines

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

Petersen.org

“Hollywood Dream Machines” is the largest sci-fi vehicle exhibit in the world at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest

Auto Club Raceway

2780 Fairplex Drive

Pomona

NHRA.com

Pomona is rocking with the drag racing competition of the NHRA Lucas Oil Winternationals. The season opener brings new cars, new drivers, and new teams to the Auto Club Speedway in Pomona. According to the nhra.com website, today’s engine revving racing gets underway at 7:30 this morning.

The Lost Corvettes

thelostcorvettes.com

http://www.corvetteheroes.com

Learn about the Corvette Heroes of the New York real estate families Heller and Spindler, and the co-owner of the Gotham Comedy Club, Chris Mazzilli.

They have a 36 unique collection of iconic Corvettes, one each year-- starting from 1953, the year when the Corvette was introduced, to 1989. The collection of all 36 cars is considered the greatest car find in history.

The 36 Corvettes were “rescued” after being housed in New York City parking garages for nearly 25 years. They fell into disrepair being un-driven and left to collect dust and debris.

In 1989, the collection was part of a VH1 promotional contest; it is often referred to as the Peter Max Collection. Max purchased the cars from the winner of the VH1 contest right after the drawing. Max, a Pop Artist known for his elaborate use of color, had planned on using the Corvettes as canvases for a project. But he never did, and the cars sat. The Corvette Heroes now own the cars and are restoring all 36 under the expertise of Mazzilli at Dream Car Restoration in Hicksville, NY (Long Island). Upon completion, the group will offer all 36 Corvettes in a national sweepstakes. Want to win one? Go to the lostcorvettes.com or http://www.corvetteheroes.com.

You can buy ONE ticket for $3 or use the KTLA promo code for multiple ticket packages. Winners will be announced in May of 2020.

The Lost Corvettes is a new docu-series that follows the unique history and restoration of 36 classic cars.

