Style Smart: Anya Sarre’s Valentine’s Day Gift Roundup

Celebrity stylist Anya Sarre shares Valentine's Day gift ideas for men and women.
Featured gift ideas:
- White Fox Boutique: whitefoxboutique.com • Buy one, get one free with promo code '555307'
- Roux: sallybeauty.com
- Reshma Beauty: reshmabeauty.com • Promo code 'KTLA GOLD'
- Cirem Luxury Skincare: cirem.com • Promo code 'LOVE KTLA'
- Tao Clean: taoclean.com • Promo code 'KTLA' for 62% off
- Voula Beauty: voulabeauty.com • Promo code 'KTLA60' for 60% off through Feb. 14th
- Man Crates: mancrates.com
Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday, February 8, 2020.