SuperLotto Ticket Sold at Pasadena Donut Shop Wins $12 Million Jackpot

California SuperLotto logo

A SuperLotto ticket sold at a Pasadena donut shop won $12 million after matching all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing.

The ticket, sold at Royal Donuts, 622 South Arroyo Parkway, matched drawing numbers 6, 24, 26, 28, 32 and Mega Number 24, according to the California Lottery. It was the only jackpot winning ticket to result from the drawing.

Another SuperLotto ticket sold in Southern California hit a hefty jackpot two months ago.

A ticket sold at an Irvine 7-Eleven store netted $13 million.

Lottery officials urge winners to sign the backs of their tickets and keep them in a safe place until they can visit a local Lottery District Office.

