Tips for Oscar Party Entertaining From the Experts at The Hollywood Roosevelt

The first ever Academy Awards were held at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in 1929, so they know a thing or two about throwing a good party.

Jessica hung out on the rooftop of the famous hotel and learned about its Oscar history.

She also met with the hotel's executive chef and food and beverage director for some Oscar party entertaining tips.

The hotel shared recipes for a fresh cocktail and delicious appetizers.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 57.

Negroni Sbagliato

In an elegant punch bowl add:

1 bottle of Campari

1 bottle of sweet vermouth

1 bottle of prosecco

Served in rocks glasses, accompanied by large format ice and orange peel garnish.