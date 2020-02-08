× Victim Uncooperative in Chino Hills Shooting: Officials

A man suffered a leg wound in a shooting in Chino Hills on Friday night, but refused to provide deputies with information about what had taken place, officials said.

Deputies responded to reports of gunfire about 10:45 p.m. at a commercial parking lot in the 6500 block of Butterfield Ranch Roach, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement. They encountered a man who had been shot once in the leg.

“The victim was uncooperative during the investigation and provided information conflicting with evidence located,” the statement said. “No suspect description was provided by the victim and the motive for the shooting is unclear.”

The man’s wounds were not considered to be life-threatening.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Scribner at the Sheriff’s Chino Hills Station at 909-364-2000. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to WeTip at 800-782-7463.