× 1 Killed, 2 Wounded in Ontario Shooting

A shooting in Ontario Saturday night left a 19-year-old Perris man dead and two other victims wounded, authorities said.

The deadly gunfire took place at about 11:15 p.m. in the 100 block of West B Street, according to the Ontario Police Department.

“Upon arrival, (officers) discovered an unresponsive male with an apparent gunshot wound,” the department said in a written statement.

The victim was found inside a business along the north side of the street, Officer Eliseo Guerrero said.

Ontario Fire Department paramedics ultimately pronounced the young man dead at the scene.

“Two additional shooting victims were later identified with non-life threatening injuries,” the statement said.

The surviving victims were described as a 25-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, according to Guerrero. They were found at a separate location, but investigators declined to say Sunday where the two wounded men turned up.

No further details regarding the circumstances of the shooting, including a suspect description, were available Sunday afternoon. The identity of the man killed in the shooting was not released pending notification of family.

Investigators asked anyone with information to contact the Ontario Police Department at 909-986-6711. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to WeTip at 800-782-7463.