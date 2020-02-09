2 Dead in Montclair Crash That Also Injured 5-Year-Old Child, Man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A violent crash in a residential street in Montclair killed two people and seriously injured a child and a man, officials said Sunday.

The two-vehicle collision happened on Ramona Avenue and Howard Street, near the busier Mission Boulevard, at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Montclair Police Department. Investigators have yet to determine what caused the crash.

Two people died, while two others were taken to the hospital in serious condition, Sgt. Andy Graziano said.

Authorities have not released the identities of those involved, but they described the injured patients as a 5-year-old child and an adult male.

Video from the scene shows crews towing away two heavily damaged cars from the road, which was covered in shards of glass.

The scene appeared to have been mostly cleared by around 7 a.m., although police remained at the location.

Jenny Carson said she's lived in the area for three decades.

"It's just a really bad corner," Carson said of the four-way stop at the site of the incident.

She told KTLA that many accidents have happened there, adding that many drivers don't comply with the stop signs.

Carson said a traffic light would make the neighborhood safer.