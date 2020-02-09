× 3 Men Wounded in East L.A. Shooting

Gunfire in East Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon left three men wounded, officials said.

The attack took place about 4 p.m. at Eastern and Marianna avenues, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Jerry Lopez said.

Three victims, initially described only as male adults, were taken to hospitals, where they were listed in stable condition, the sergeant said.

No information regarding a suspect description or motive was available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

Anyone with information can reach the sheriff’s East Los Angeles Station at 323-264-4151. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.