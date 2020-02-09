× 3 Injured After Car Crashes Into Santa Monica Building, Hitting Parking Meters, Trees, Streetlight and Hydrant

Firefighters rescued three people from a car that had crashed into a building Sunday, officials said.

A car was heading eastbound on Pico Boulevard at a high rate of speed around 2:45 a.m. and crashed into a building on 12th Street, the Santa Monica Fire Department said. Firefighters arrived to find a single car up against a building with three people trapped inside.

In addition to hitting the building, the car hit three parking meters, one city streetlight pole, two parkway trees and a fire hydrant, the department said.

Firefighters cut three people from the wreckage, officials said. They were taken to a trauma center in Westwood, according to the department.

Assistance was requested from the Santa Monica Public Works Department to fix the damaged fire hydrant, the streetlight and live electrical wires.

The department is investigating the incident. Information on condition of the three victims was not immediately available.