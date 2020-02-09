Head-On Collision in Monterey Park Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One person died and another was injured in a head-on crash at a Monterey Park intersection on Sunday, officials said.

The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. at Floral Drive and Collegian Avenue, according to Monterey Park Fire Department officials.

One patient was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. A second patient was cut free from the wreckage by firefighters and taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to witnesses.

A witness who heard the collision told KTLA it sounded like one of the vehicles was traveling at high speed just prior to the impact.

It was not raining at the time of the collision, witnesses added. But the road remained wet from prior rain.

No further details were available.

Fire officials deferred additional inquiries to the Monterey Park Police Department. Police released no information and department officials could not be reached for comment.

Anyone with information can reach Monterey Park police at 626-573-1311.