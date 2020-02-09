Irvine Police Officer and Another Driver Injured After Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Irvine police officer was responding to a crime when he and a driver in another vehicle collided at an intersection, officials said.

An officer in an Irvine Police Department patrol vehicle with its lights and sirens on was responding to a crime in progress, traveling eastbound on Irvine Center Drive, entering the intersection at Yale Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. At the same time, a grey Toyota Prius was entering the intersection traveling northbound on Yale Avenue, when the front of the police unit collided with the left side of the Toyota Prius, officials said.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to Orange County Global Medical Center, CHP said. Their condition is unknown.

Footage from the scene shows major damage to the Prius. Fire officials could be seen freeing the driver, who appeared to be stuck in the wreckage.

The intersection was closed off after the crash and traffic was diverted for about an hour and a half.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Santa Ana CHP at 714-567-6000.