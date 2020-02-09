× Man Listed as ‘Death Imminent’ Following Westmont Shooting

A man clung to life but was not expected to survive after he was gravely wounded in a shooting in the Westmont neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Sunday, officials said.

The shooting was reported about 12:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 97th Street, just west of Budlong Avenue, according to Deputy Michelle Sanchez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau.

Responding deputies found a 43-year-old man lying in a residential driveway suffering from gunshot wounds, she said.

“He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced death imminent,” Sanchez said in a written statement.

Officials said the victim did not live at the home where he was found shot.

No information regarding a suspect description or motive was available Sunday evening.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.