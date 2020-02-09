Man Listed as ‘Death Imminent’ Following Westmont Shooting

Posted 8:06 PM, February 9, 2020, by
The 1200 block of West 97th Street in Westmont, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

The 1200 block of West 97th Street in Westmont, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

A man clung to life but was not expected to survive after he was gravely wounded in a shooting in the Westmont neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Sunday, officials said.

The shooting was reported about 12:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 97th Street, just west of Budlong Avenue, according to Deputy Michelle Sanchez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau.

Responding deputies found a 43-year-old man lying in a residential driveway suffering from gunshot wounds, she said.

“He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced death imminent,” Sanchez said in a written statement.

Officials said the victim did not live at the home where he was found shot.

No information regarding a suspect description or motive was available Sunday evening.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.