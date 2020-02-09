Public Memorial Service for Helicopter Crash Victims Set for Angel Stadium on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A public memorial service is scheduled Monday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim for three members of the Altobelli family, who were among nine people killed in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash crash in Calabasas that also took the life of former Laker Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, 56, his wife, Keri, 46, and their daughter, Alyssa, 14, will be honored at the 4 p.m. service. Doors open at 3 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

John Altobelli was the longest-tenured baseball coach in Orange Coast College history. He guided the Pirates to four California state community college championships and more than 700 victories in his 27 years at the school. Alyssa played on the same club team as Gianna Bryant, which was coached by Kobe.

All were headed to a tournament at Kobe’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in dense fog. The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

