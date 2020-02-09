SoCal to See Scattered Showers; Strong Winds, Snow Expected in Mountains and Passes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Southern California could see some scattered showers Sunday through early Tuesday, forecasters aid.

Less than half of inch of rain is expected in much of of the region, with the most widespread precipitation predicted on Sunday night. Rain will be heaviest away from the coast, but light in the Inland Empire, according to the National Weather Service.

Still on track for a system to bring scattered showers to our area through early Tuesday. Here are our latest forecast rain totals for the period! 🌧️ #CAwx pic.twitter.com/6IiitvmsYT — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 9, 2020

The agency forecast much colder weather on Sunday, with highs estimated to be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler compared to Saturday's.

"Break out those sweaters and jackets!" NWS tweeted.

Good morning, #SoCal! Break out those sweaters and jackets! 🧥 Much colder weather is in store for the region today. Highs will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler today than yesterday #cawx pic.twitter.com/SMCRpk5pJc — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 9, 2020

Travelers along mountain passes should brace for very windy conditions and wet roads starting Sunday afternoon through Monday, NWS warned.

Northeast winds are expected to gust about 50 to 60 mph in Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino county mountains, according to the Weather Service.

That could affect motorists on major thoroughfares including the 5 Freeway and State Route 14 in L.A. County, forecasters said.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," NWS said. "Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage."

One to 3 inches of snow could drop at levels as low as 2,500 feet in L.A. and Ventura counties. Antelope Valley could receive a trace to 1 inch of snow.

Meanwhile, heavy snow is expected in San Bernardino County mountains, particularly the Big Bear area, from noon Sunday through 4 a.m. Tuesday, NWS said.

Elevations between 3,500 to 4,500 feet could get 1 to 3 inches of snow, while places between 4,500 to 5,500 feet could be dumped with 3 to 6 inches of snow. Levels above 5,500 could received 6 to 12 inches of snow, according to forecasters.