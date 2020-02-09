Winds Reach 209 MPH in Kirkwood Ski Resort in Alpine County, Possibly Setting CA Record
Kirkwood Mountain Resort in Alpine County shut down its ski mountain Sunday morning due to strong and increasing winds reaching speeds as high as 209 mph, according to statements posted on the resort’s website and social media channels.
The National Weather Service in Reno announced at 8:25 a.m. that the Kirkwood area was experiencing potentially record-breaking wind speeds, according to KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento.
Alpine Meadows ski resort set a record in California in February 2017, when winds reached 199 mph, The Sacramento Bee reported.
Just an hour after the NWS Reno’s announcement was made Sunday, the resort’s Twitter sent out a tweet tagging the California Department of Transportation District 10’s account with resort closure information, warning of downed trees in the area.
Just before 11 a.m., the resort released the following information on their Instagram account, via their stories section:
MOUNTAIN CLOSED FOR THE DAY
DUE TO STRONG AND INCREASING WINDS ACROSS THE MOUNTAIN (GUSTS AS HIGH AS 209 MPH) KIRKWOOD WILL BE CLOSING THE DAY TO ENSURE GUEST AND EMPLOYEE SAFETY. DINING LOCATIONS WILL REMAIN OPEN FOR GUESTS AND STAFF STAYING IN THE VALLEY.