Winds Reach 209 MPH in Kirkwood Ski Resort in Alpine County, Possibly Setting CA Record

Kirkwood Mountain Resort in Alpine County shut down its ski mountain Sunday morning due to strong and increasing winds reaching speeds as high as 209 mph, according to statements posted on the resort’s website and social media channels.

The National Weather Service in Reno announced at 8:25 a.m. that the Kirkwood area was experiencing potentially record-breaking wind speeds, according to KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento.

Alpine Meadows ski resort set a record in California in February 2017, when winds reached 199 mph, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Kirkwood now gusting 209 MPH! This could potentially be a new California state record wind speed if verified! https://t.co/WeWzntYjLt — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) February 9, 2020

Just an hour after the NWS Reno’s announcement was made Sunday, the resort’s Twitter sent out a tweet tagging the California Department of Transportation District 10’s account with resort closure information, warning of downed trees in the area.

Due to strong and increasing winds across the mountain (gusts as high as 209 mph) Kirkwood will be CLOSING FOR THE DAY to ensure guest and employee safety. Dining locations will remain open for guests and staff staying in the valley. — Kirkwood Mountain Resort (@KirkwoodMTN) February 9, 2020

9:43 | LIFT UPDATE: All Chairs are now CLOSED for the day due to high and increasing winds. Kirkwood is now CLOSED for the day. Rd Conds: @CaltransDist10 or 800-427-7623. Please watch for downed trees on the roads. Updates: https://t.co/veg9VMEh98 — Kirkwood Conditions (@KWconditions) February 9, 2020

Just before 11 a.m., the resort released the following information on their Instagram account, via their stories section:

