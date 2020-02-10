1 Dead, 2 Critically Injured in Inglewood Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One person was killed and two people were critically injured in a fiery five-vehicle pile-up in Inglewood Monday evening, officials said.

The crash was reported about 4:40 p.m. along the 500 block of East Florence Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Five vehicles were involved in the collision, according to the Inglewood Police Department. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed four of them heavily damaged, with one appearing charred. One of the vehicles had a tarp covering the back end.

First responders arrived on scene to find several cars on fire.

"Unfortunately, one of the drivers involved in this collision succumbed to injuries sustained as a result of the collision," police said in a written statement. No description of the person was released.

Surveillance video capturing the crash shows a pickup truck making a left turn in the intersection before another vehicle slams into it broadside, at high speed, and bursts into flames.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, police said.

Police asked motorists to avoid the intersection of Centinela and Florence avenues for about six hours.

No further details were available

KTLA's Brian Day contributed to this report.

