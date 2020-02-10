3 Teens Stabbed, 1 Injured During Apparent Fight at Victorville Apartment Complex

Three teens were stabbed and a fourth was injured during an apparent fight at an apartment complex in Victorville Sunday evening, officials said.

A disturbance was reported about 6:05 p.m. at the Andalusia Apartments along the 135000 block of Third Avenue, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The caller said a person had been stabbed “and a loud disturbance could be heard in the background,” officials said. While deputies were responding, dispatchers got multiple calls about a fight.

Responding deputies found two men, 18 and 19, with stab wounds. The victims were flown to nearby trauma centers for treatment, officials said.

Two additional teens had been taken to a home on El Rio Road and were determined to have also been injured during the fight at the apartment complex.

One of the teens, a 17-year-old boy, suffered stab wounds, while the other, an 18-year-old man, had facial injuries, officials said. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment, and all four victims are expected to recover.

During the original incident, a caller reported someone had been shot, but investigators did not find anyone with gunshot wounds.

It is unclear what led to the fight.

No arrests have been made, and detectives are working to identify any “outstanding suspects” or additional witnesses, officials said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Detective M. Placencia or Deputy A. Curtis at the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001.