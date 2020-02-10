At Least 3 Wounded in Suspected Drive-By Shooting in Hyde Park Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are investigating a shooting in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles that left at least three people wounded Monday morning.

The incident was reported about 8:08 a.m. near the intersection of Hyde Park Boulevard and Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said.

Investigators believe the three known victims were wounded when a gunman opened fire from a vehicle.

“It appears that it may have been a drive-by shooting,” Capt. Al Neal said.

There may also be a fourth victim who had already been taken to the hospital by the time officers arrived, Neal said.

Investigators have not said if there was some type of confrontation between the victims and the shooter, or shooters, before the incident.

The three known shooting victims are all in stable condition, including one who was described by Neal as critical but stable.

The victims were described as black men between 20 and 30 years old, but they have not been identified.

No descriptions were released of any possible suspects involved in the shooting.

KTLA's Nidia Beccera contributed to this report.