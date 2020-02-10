Celebrating Frank Buckley’s Birthday With APL Restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our friends at APL restaurant surprised Frank this morning for his birthday with a delicious steak, mouth-watering sides and a dessert. Chef-Restaurateur & BBQ legend, Adam Perry Lang continues to rewrite the rules of grilling, dry-aging, cooking, and consuming meat over the past two decades. With APL Restaurant, he seeks to reinterpret the contemporary steakhouse, inspired by and in celebration of steakhouse classics from the late 1800’s and early 1900’s, within a distinctive yet approachable dining destination in the heart of Hollywood. The space is replete with a world-class wine and cocktail program, an APL BBQ counter for daytime lunch offerings, and a subterranean dry-aging room in the underbelly of the restaurant. Inspired by the drive and hustle of the Hollywood community and legacy, Adam Perry Lang instills a refreshingly authentic spin on the modern steakhouse.

The 143-seat restaurant is situated in Hollywood’s historic Taft Building. For more information you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram.