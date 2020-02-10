× Former North Hollywood Teaching Assistant Gets 8 Years in Prison for Sexually Abusing Students

A former North Hollywood teaching assistant was sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually abusing six students, officials announced Monday.

Lino Cabrera, 27, of San Fernando, was also ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He had pleaded no contest to one felony count each of continuous sexual abuse and lewd act upon a child under 14, along with four misdemeanor counts of child molestation.

Cabrera worked as a TA at the school’s computer lab at Oxnard Elementary School in North Hollywood when he was charged with inappropriately touching 10 and 11-year-old girls, officials said.

He engaged in lewd acts with the students from September 2016 to May 2019.