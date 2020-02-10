Male With Special Needs Critically Injured After Being Beaten With Metal Pipe in Fontana Area; Arrest Made

A man was arrested after video from a doorbell camera allegedly captured him violently attacking someone with special needs in the Fontana area, leaving the victim critically injured, authorities said Monday.

Deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 15000 block of Ceres Avenue around 6:20 a.m. on Feb. 3, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

They arrived to find the victim — identified only as a male with special needs — severely injured and covered in blood after being beaten with a metal pipe, the release stated.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he remained in critical condition one week after the attack.

As deputies investigated, they discovered that part of the assault had been captured on a Ring camera.

Investigators identified the suspect as Martin Huddleston, 59, of San Bernardino, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Huddleston had fled the scene before deputies arrived. He was located around 9 a.m. Feb. 5 and arrested on a warrant for attempted murder, the release said.

The suspect was booked at the West Valley Detention Center and is being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, according to jail records.

Authorities did not released his booking photo.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with information about the case can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or go to the website http://www.wetip.com.