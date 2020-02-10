Man Convicted, Sentenced for Shooting Dog to Death on Roadside in La Mirada

Posted 4:25 PM, February 10, 2020, by , Updated at 04:57PM, February 10, 2020
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released this photo of a vehicle involved in the fatal shooting of a dog in La Mirada on Jan. 5, 2020.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released this photo of a vehicle involved in the fatal shooting of a dog in La Mirada on Jan. 5, 2020.

A Lakewood man received a five-year prison term Monday for shooting and killing a dog at the side of a road in La Mirada last month, officials said.

Shane Michael Dubyak, 23, pleaded no contest to a single count of cruelty to an animal, along with the special allegation that he used a handgun in the crime, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. He’s also prohibited from owning, possessing or caring for any animals for 10 years, prosecutors said in a written statement.

He was caught on video stopping an SUV in the 16400 block of Phoebe Avenue in La Mirada on Jan. 5, placing the 15-year-old terrier at the side of the road and shooting it with a revolver, prosecutors and L.A. County sheriff’s officials said.

Detectives found the involved SUV and ultimately identified Dubyak as a suspect in the shooting, investigators said shortly after his arrest.

Deputies spotted Dubyak driving in Artesia on Jan. 10, sheriff’s officials said at the time. He led them on a pursuit that ended in Cerritos before being taken into custody. A gun was thrown from the car during the chase and later recovered.

A woman was also arrested in connection with the case, but was released pending further investigation, sheriff’s officials said.

Dubyak was charged with cruelty to an animal, recklessly fleeing police in a motor vehicle, possession of heroin, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

At the time of his arrest, Dubyak was already on post-release community supervision, or felony parole, in connection with an identity theft conviction with a prior conviction, prosecutors said.

If he had been convicted as originally charged, Dubyak could have faced more than 14 years in state prison.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.