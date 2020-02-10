× Man Found Shot to Death Inside Car in Bell

A man died after he was found shot inside of a car in a residential neighborhood in Bell late Monday, officials said.

The killing was first reported about 6:50 p.m. in the 6900 block of Crafton Avenue, Deputy Eric Ortiz of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting when they encountered the victim.

“They discovered a male adult sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle,” Lt. Charles Calderon of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau said. He was suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso.”

Paramedics took the wounded man to a hospital, where he was soon pronounce dead, Calderon said. Sheriff’s officials had said earlier that the victim died at the scene.

A car with major front-end damage that appeared to have crashed head-on into a parked van could be seen at the scene behind yellow crime scene tape.

“At this time, we do not have any suspect information. All we know is that there were shots heard,” Calderon said.

Detectives continued canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses as crime lab investigators scoured the scene for clues.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.