Man Suspected in L.A. Killing Is Detained in Irvine After Trying to Run From Officers, Prompting School Lockdown

A man suspected of killing another man in Los Angeles was taken into custody in Irvine Monday morning after trying to run away from officers, which resulted in a school lockdown, authorities said.

Los Angeles Police Department officers had been tailing a 27-year-old man who they suspect killed a 23-year-old man following a dispute in the 3900 block of Figueroa Street back in December, LAPD Detective Robert Lait said.

Officers initiated a traffic stop in Irvine and the man stopped his car before running away in the area of Main Street and Culver Drive, according to Lait.

A nearby school, Culverdale Elementary School, was placed on lockdown and residents in the area were told to shelter in place as officers searched for the man, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Officers set up a perimeter and eventually found and took the man into custody.

He was expected to be booked on suspicion of homicide, according to Lait. The detective declined to identify the man.

It’s unclear whether the man was armed Monday morning, but Irvine police Sgt. Karie Davies said that a school lockdown is common practice when anyone nearby runs from police.

No further details were available on the suspect or homicide.