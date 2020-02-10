Thousand Oaks Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing His Mother During Argument, Stabbing Himself

A Thousand Oaks man stabbed himself after allegedly killing his mother in their Thousand Oaks home during an argument earlier this month, officials said Monday.

Christopher Schneider, 31, was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing his mother, Nancy Schneider, 66, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred on Feb. 4, when deputies and the Ventura County Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Woodlawn Drive for a person not breathing.

Deputies found Nancy Schneider unresponsive and with multiple stab wounds.

Christopher Schneider had injuries that were later determined to be self-inflicted, officials said.

Nancy Schneider died at the hospital, while her son was treated for his injuries and was hospitalized for several days.

An investigation revealed that the two were involved in an argument that “escalated into violence,” officials said.

Christopher Schneider allegedly stabbed his mother multiple times before attempting suicide by stabbing himself.

Authorities did not say what the argument was about and did not release any further details about the incident.

He was arrested on Sunday and remains in custody on $3 million bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.