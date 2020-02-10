× Wilderness Designations Proposed for 30,200 Acres in Western San Gabriel Mountains

To reach a vast tableau of pristine canyonlands an hour’s drive from Los Angeles, a group of conservationists on Saturday trudged along a trail that wiggles up steep slopes and along forested streams in the western Angeles National Forest.

Finally, they stood on a cliff edge with a panoramic view of dramatic Canyon Trail Falls, which plummets 30 feet to the ground at the boundary of an area that, despite all the pressures beating in upon it, has changed little in thousands of years.

Giving the vista an approving nod, Daniel Rossman, California deputy director for the Wilderness Society, said, “It’s an awesome sight in the backyard of millions of Angelenos, who have no idea that it exists.”

“With federal protection and improved access,” he added, “this place will be irresistible to hikers.”

