× 21-Year-Old Gardena Man Charged With Attempting to Stab His Father to Death While He Drove

A 21-year-old Gardena man was charged Tuesday with attempting to stab his father to death while behind the wheel of a car, officials said.

Austin Jordan Rachall faces one felony count each of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, for trying to stab his father while he drove on Feb. 7, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

On Tuesday, Rachall pleaded not guilty to the charges, which included an allegation that he inflicted great bodily injury, officials said.

Rachall was in the passenger seat of a vehicle that his father was driving, when he allegedly started stabbing him, officials said. His father then crashed the vehicle near Prairie Avenue and Artesia Boulevard in Torrance, prosecutors said.

The father got out of the vehicle, but Rachall reportedly continued to stab him with a knife, according to prosecutors.

The attack ended when a passerby driver saw the incident and pulled over to intervene, officials said.

The father’s condition was unknown.

The case remains under investigation by the Torrance Police Department.

Rachall’s bail is set at $1.05 million. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison, according to the DA’s office.

Rachall is scheduled to return to the Torrance branch of the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Feb. 28.