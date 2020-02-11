× 3 Critically Hurt in Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle in North Hollywood: LAPD

Four people were hospitalized, three of them in critical condition, after the driver of a stolen vehicle collided with another motorist in North Hollywood Tuesday, officials said.

Officials were following the stolen car when the crash occurred outside a home at the corner of Tujunga Avenue and Erwin Street about 12:50 p.m., said Mike Lopez, a media relations officer with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Aerial video of the scene from Sky5 showed one of the vehicles overturned and landed on its head, while the other — a black pickup — crashed into the residence’s fence. Lopez could not confirm which of the cars was stolen.

All three occupants of the stolen vehicle were taken to the hospital in critical condition, including two passengers who were trapped and had to be extricated, Lopez said.

The driver of the other car was transported for treatment in stable condition, police said.

Investigators remained at the scene late Tuesday afternoon. No further details were available.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.