$300-Million Overhaul of L.A. County's Voting System Could Bring Possible Problems During Presidential Primary

Voters are about to get their first peek at the future of balloting in Los Angeles County, where officials have spent years building a new voting system.

As next month’s presidential primary election approaches, officials are putting the finishing touches on a $300-million overhaul of a system that hasn’t had major upgrades in decades. Scrutiny and expectations will be high in the wake of the botched vote counting in the Iowa caucuses.

While the changes run the gamut, from expanded voting schedules to modernized balloting devices, the most significant change will be apparent as soon as many residents go to vote.

That’s because the number of polling places has been dramatically reduced from the last presidential primary, from more than 4,500 to about 960.

