5-Year-Old Oro Grande Boy Killed by Family Pit Bull Identified by Authorities

A 5-year-old boy who was killed after being attacked by his family’s pit bull at their Oro Grande home was identified by authorities on Tuesday.

Sterling Vermeer was fatally attacked just before 3 p.m. while at his home in the 15100 block of Portland Street on Monday with an adult family member, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The adult called 911 and said the pit bull “would not let go” of the boy.

Sterling suffered traumatic injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Department, and died before first responders and law enforcement reached his home.

According to the investigation, the little boy was attacked by the pit bull when his adult relative stepped out of the room and left him alone.

The child’s parents were notified after the attack, and the San Bernardino County Animal Control took custody of the dog, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

It’s unclear what prompted the deadly attack, which remains under investigation.

34.596198 -117.333703