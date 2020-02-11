Americans Fleeing Coronavirus to Be Released After 14-Day Quarantine at March Air Reserve Base

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nearly 200 Americans evacuated two weeks ago from Wuhan, China, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak are expected to be released from quarantine in Riverside County Tuesday.

The 195 evacuees have been under observation for 14 days at March Air Reserve Base, and none have tested positive for the virus in that time, the Riverside University Health System Medical Center stated in a news release.

During the quarantine period, two children were hospitalized after developing a fever but neither ever tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

The quarantine period officially ends at 9:30 a.m., a Riverside County Public Health official told KTLA.

All of the evacuees are expected to be processed Tuesday morning before they can be taken by bus to either Los Angeles International Airport or Ontario International Airport.

More information about the release process is expected to be shared during a news conference with federal and Riverside County health officials at noon.

The coronavirus has infected more than 43,000 people worldwide, with the death toll passing 1,000 people on Monday.

The 13th case in the United States, and seventh in California, was confirmed Monday in San Diego.

The person, an adult, was being treated in isolation at UC San Diego Medical Center.