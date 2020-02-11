Back to Reality with “Real World” Creator Jonathan Murray | The News Director’s Office

Jonathan Murray is a prolific television producer and the co-founder of Bunim/Murray Productions. He is the co-creator of MTV’s The Real World, Road Rules, and The Challenge, as well as a number of other shows in the reality television genre. Jonathan joins Jason and Bobby to talk about getting his start in television. He shares how he and his producing partner, the late Mary-Ellis Bunim, spearheaded the reality TV genre, and discusses the importance and impact of depicting relevant contemporary issues on TV.

