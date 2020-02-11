Black History Month: ‘Hidden Figure’ – Emmy Award Winning Photographer John Simmons, Asc

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live at the Museum of African American Art to continue her series of Black History Month reports. Today, the spotlight was on the “Hidden Figure”: Emmy Award Winning Photographer John Simmons, ASC. He has a special museum exhibit of his photography entitled “No Crystal Stair: The Photography of John Simmons.”

Museum of African American Art

Macy’s 3rd Floor, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw

4005 Crenshaw Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90008

323-294-7071

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com