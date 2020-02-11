Black History Month: ‘Hidden Figure’ – Emmy Award Winning Photographer John Simmons, Asc

Posted 8:56 AM, February 11, 2020, by and
Data pix.

 

Gayle Anderson was live at the Museum of African American Art to continue her series of Black History Month reports. Today, the spotlight was on the “Hidden Figure”: Emmy Award Winning Photographer John Simmons, ASC. He has a special museum exhibit of his photography entitled “No Crystal Stair: The Photography of John Simmons.”

Museum of African American Art
Macy’s 3rd Floor, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw
4005 Crenshaw Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90008
323-294-7071

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.