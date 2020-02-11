Black History Month: ‘Hidden Figure’ – Emmy Award Winning Photographer John Simmons, Asc

Gayle Anderson was live at the Museum of African American Art to continue her series of Black History Month reports. Today, the spotlight was on the “Hidden Figure”: Emmy Award Winning Photographer John Simmons, ASC. He has a special museum exhibit of his photography entitled “No Crystal Stair: The Photography of John Simmons.”
Museum of African American Art
Macy’s 3rd Floor, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw
4005 Crenshaw Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90008
323-294-7071
