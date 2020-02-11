CHP Officer Charged With Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old Girl in Bay Area

Authorities say a California Highway Patrol officer has been charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office Monday charged 34-year-old Brian Watkins, of Fremont, with three counts of unlawful sexual assault against a minor.

Fremont police arrested Watkins last week after a monthslong investigation.

Officials say they began investigating Watkins in July 2019, after receiving a report of alleged sexual misconduct involving a teenage girl.

It was not immediately known if Watkins has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.