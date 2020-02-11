× Councilman Proposes Allowing L.A. Park Rangers to Carry Guns

Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino wants to change city rules to allow park rangers to carry guns, arguing that it would better protect both rangers and parkgoers.

In a proposal introduced Tuesday, Buscaino argued that park rangers routinely patrol “remote and desolate areas” and should have access to “all law enforcement tools and equipment” to keep people safe.

“Park rangers are sworn police officers. They already receive firearm training from LAPD. And they’re being asked to do a lot more,” Buscaino said in an interview. “This is just giving added protection to those rangers who are the front lines of public safety in our parks.”

Chief Park Ranger Joe Losorelli called it “way overdue.” If a gunman was at the Greek Theatre, Losorelli said, “the public would want us to go in and assess that threat — but we wouldn’t be able to.”

