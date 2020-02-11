Motorcyclist Killed in Fiery Crash Involving Big Rig on 15 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A deadly crash involving a big rig and a motorcycle Monday night prompted officials to close a portion of the southbound 15 Freeway through Rancho Cucamonga into the early morning hours Tuesday.

The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. just north of 4th Street, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

It was unclear what caused the motorcycle and the big rig to collide, but the crash ended with the truck slamming into the center median and bursting into flames.

The truck driver was able to get out of the cab and appeared to be OK following the crash, which left the trailer blocking the southbound side of the freeway.

Video from the scene showed the motorcycle had become trapped, and was possibly dragged underneath the big rig during the crash.

The rider, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews had the freeway closure down to just two lanes by 4 a.m. Tuesday morning and were working to completely reopen the freeway, possibly about 6 a.m.