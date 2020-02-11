Firefighter, Civilian Hurt in Westlake Apartment Fire: LAFD

A firefighter and a civilian were both hurt after an apartment caught fire in Westlake Tuesday evening, officials said.

Both were hospitalized but expected to survive, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The civilian, a man, jumped from the second floor of the building at 1435 W. Second St. to escape flames that broke out around 6:30 p.m. and sustained a minor injury, according to LAFD.

The building involved was a two-story fourplex, and crews contained the blaze to one unit on the top floor. It took firefighters about half an hour to extinguish the flames, officials said.

While processing the scene after the fire was put out, a firefighter fell and suffered moderate injury. The crew member was bruised but conscious and alert when he or she was loaded into an ambulance, LAFD said.

Officials were working to determine the firefighter’s identity and the exact conditions under which they fell.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.