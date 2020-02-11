Horse Dies ‘Suddenly’ on Santa Anita Park Training Track, Marking 6th Death This Year

Posted 12:32 PM, February 11, 2020, by , Updated at 12:49PM, February 11, 2020
Race horses run on the final day of the winter/spring horse racing season at Santa Anita Park on June 23, 2019 in Arcadia, California. Santa Anita ownership banned a Hall of Fame trainer yesterday following the death of a fourth horse from his stable at the track. It was the 30th race horse to die at the famed racetrack since December 26. (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Race horses run on the final day of the winter/spring horse racing season at Santa Anita Park on June 23, 2019 in Arcadia, California. Santa Anita ownership banned a Hall of Fame trainer yesterday following the death of a fourth horse from his stable at the track. It was the 30th race horse to die at the famed racetrack since December 26. (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Santa Anita Park in Arcadia said a horse died “suddenly” over the weekend on its training track, making it the sixth fatality this year.

The 6-year-old named Double Touch died on Saturday, according to the racetrack. The exact cause of the horse’s death was unknown and results from a necropsy were pending, officials said.

Another horse died at the track on Jan. 19 after suffering an injury in a collision with another horse during training, officials reported at the time. Two other horses were euthanized just days before when one suffered a broken ankle and the other a fractured ankle.

Saturday’s death was the 43rd at the park since December 2018.

The sport and race track have become the subjects of protests and public scrutiny since 37 horses died at Santa Anita last year.

Animal rights activists have also been asking for the racetrack to be closed due to the horse deaths.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.