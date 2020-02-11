× Horse Dies ‘Suddenly’ on Santa Anita Park Training Track, Marking 6th Death This Year

Santa Anita Park in Arcadia said a horse died “suddenly” over the weekend on its training track, making it the sixth fatality this year.

The 6-year-old named Double Touch died on Saturday, according to the racetrack. The exact cause of the horse’s death was unknown and results from a necropsy were pending, officials said.

Another horse died at the track on Jan. 19 after suffering an injury in a collision with another horse during training, officials reported at the time. Two other horses were euthanized just days before when one suffered a broken ankle and the other a fractured ankle.

Saturday’s death was the 43rd at the park since December 2018.

The sport and race track have become the subjects of protests and public scrutiny since 37 horses died at Santa Anita last year.

Animal rights activists have also been asking for the racetrack to be closed due to the horse deaths.