Ikea Will Host a Sleepover at Its Costa Mesa Store Next Month; Here’s How to Participate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's easy to get lost in an Ikea while shopping at any of the furniture megachain's locations.

But despite those times when finding a way out of the expansive stores seemed next to impossible, you still couldn't actually spend the night at the store.

That is, until next month.

Ikea will host a showroom sleepover at its stores in Costa Mesa and Brooklyn, New York, on March 13, coinciding with World Sleep Day.

Starting Tuesday, you can enter a contest for a chance to win an overnight stay for yourself and a friend at either store, with 20 potential winners per location.

The fun-filled night will include food, interactive activities, prizes, movies, an "insomniac lounge," and more, according to Ikea's website.

And yes, at some point you will be able to sleep -- unless, as Ikea notes, "you plan to stay up all night long in our insomniac lounge!"

Entries will be accepted through Feb. 23.

Winners will be selected on Feb. 24 and notified by e-mail. The contest is only open to member of Ikea family, which is free to join.