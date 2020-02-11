Kevin de León Moves L.A. City Council Campaign Event From Eagle Rock Home After Complaints From Homeless Activists

Los Angeles City Council candidate Kevin de León dropped plans on Monday for an upcoming campaign event after activists complained that it had been scheduled at the family home of a man accused of torching a homeless encampment.

Jonathan Underland, spokesman for De León, said his boss is searching for a new location in Eagle Rock for the upcoming meet-and-greet, following criticism from homeless advocates and other community activists about the venue.

De León, a former state senator running to replace Councilman Jose Huizar, had invited voters to attend a Sunday afternoon event at the home of Michael Nogueira, president of the Eagle Rock Chamber of Commerce.

Nogueira, a De León supporter, is the father of Daniel Nogueira, who was arrested last summer on suspicion of attempted homicide. At the time, police accused Nogueira’s son and another man of setting a fire at a homeless encampment that grew into a brush fire threatening scores of homes.

