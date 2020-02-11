× LAFD’s Order for Electric Hybrid Fire Engine Will Help Reduce Noise, Harmful Diesel Emissions

A century ago, the Los Angeles Fire Department made a historic switch from horse-drawn fire engines to motorized vehicles.

This week, the department took the first step in a new phase of firefighting when it ordered an electric hybrid fire engine. The vehicle will be the first of its kind in the country, officials said.

“I am excited that we are the first department in North America to order this cutting-edge fire engine,” LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas said in a news release. “The electric fire engine is an innovative tool that will help reduce noise and harmful diesel emissions while providing a flexible tool for firefighting and rescue operations from a technologically advanced platform.”

The department is spending $1.2 million on the Rosenbauer Concept Fire Truck, or CFT, the equivalent price of an LAFD aerial ladder truck, spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

