LAPD Seek Additional Victims of ‘Serial Sex Assault Suspect’

Los Angeles police detectives in the North Hollywood division are looking for additional victims of a man who they described as a serial sexual assault suspect.

Simon Ruiz Hernandez was arrested last July on suspicion of sexual assault of a minor and investigations revealed there were additional victims, Los Angeles Police Department officials said in a news release Tuesday.

He is believed to have assaulted minors who lived nearby after allegedly befriending children and their families, police said.

“Among the persons that he is believed to have sexually assaulted was one adult that had been victimized as a young child,” police said in the news release.

Authorities have not disclosed the general area where the assaults took place, nor where Hernandez lived before he was arrested.

Allegations against Hernandez date back to 2004, police said.

He appeared in court on Monday after being charged for multiple felony counts of sexual abuse of multiple minors between the ages of 11 and 15, police said.

Hernandez remains in jail on $2.8 million and faces life in prison if convicted as charged.

Anyone with information about Hernandez, or believe they may have been victimized by him is encouraged to call the North Hollywood sexual assault unit at 818-754-8435. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit to http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.