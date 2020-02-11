× LAPD Seeks Help ID’ing 3 Robbers Who Targeted 2 Convenience Stores

Los Angeles Police Department detectives released surveillance video on Tuesday in an effort to help identify three suspects wanted for robberies at local convenience stores.

The three robbers robbed two stores on Jan. 13, between 3:10 and 3:45 a.m, according to an LAPD news release. The first store targeted is located in the 5000 block of West Sunset Boulevard, and the second store located in the 4600 block of Franklin Avenue.

Police said the three suspects stole food and other items from the convenience stores. The suspects can be seen on video walking around the store grabbing a variety of items.

After the robberies, the suspects fled on foot and no vehicle was seen, police said.

The same suspects have committed thefts at the Sunset Boulevard location many times in the past, police said, and detectives believe they live in the area.

The first suspect is described as a male Hispanic, in his 20’s, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt.

The second suspect is described as a male Hispanic, in his 20’s, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt.

The third suspect is described as a male Hispanic, in his 20’s, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to call Northeast Area Robbery Detective Kelly Clark at 323-847-347, or during non-business hours calls should be directed to 877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers 800-222-8477 or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.